India's men's and women's team have entered the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Youth Olympic Qualifier at Queen Sikrit 60th Anniversary Sports Complex in Rangsit, Bangkok.





Both the teams are undefeated in the league.



Indian men will take on Bangladesh, who drew Pakistan 3-3 in their last pool match to make Bangkok memorable. Bangladesh has a Malaysian coach.



While the girls team trained by double Olympian Baljeet Singh Saini, who won Asian Games gold on the same turf, is making waves with good game all through, its men's team that is being the talk of the Asian hockey community assembled there. Captain Vivek Sagar Prasad is leading the team from upfront one great game to other, his all around capabilities are treat to watch.



Indian boys have started the campaign in style defeated the hosts Thailand 25-0, meaning a goal in each minute of play. It was followed by somewhat struggling show against Japan (6-2) where the rivals could contain Indians in the second and third sessions after conceding four unanswered goals in the first ten minutes of play.



India then steamrolled Hong Kong China 21-0 before outpacing their last rival South Korea 12-5. India played these two matches yesterday. That India conceded two goals to Japan and five to Korean will make semifinals and finals a worthy affair.



Anybody who watched the matches will vouchsafe that India's teams are far ahead of other rivals in Bangkok. Extremely fit, and with great bench strength, they are lions among the lambs. A smooth semifinal for both Indian teams are expected.



Girls too have a wonderful outing there. Captain Salima Tete is providing solidity at the back, leaving Mumtaz and Sangita to do the attacking part.



Goalie Bichu Kumari of Manipur is excellent in one to one situation, and saved many a tough times, especially when the Koreans were surging in the last session. India could put out a commanding 10-0 show due to her histrionics under the bar.



Like their male counterparts, the ladies have won all their pool matches, with Sangita Kumari leading the Indian scorer's pack with 12 goals followed by Mumtaz (9 goals). They will take on Malaysia who lost only to China in their pool and thus came second in the pool.



Vivek Prasad and Md. Alishan lead the top of chart with 13 goals each along with a Malaysian forward. Like India, Malaysia too established a heroic show winning all the five matches including 12-2 wash out of traditional tormentor Pakistan.



Both men and women of India are expected to win the title, and the first major challenge they face is today in the semis.



