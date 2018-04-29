



England Hockey is delighted to announce Toshiba TVs as Principal Partner of England and Great Britain Men’s Hockey for 2018.





Toshiba is a leading TV brand, whose spirit of innovation and commitment to the future has great synergy with England Hockey’s values and ambition.



As part of this collaboration, Toshiba will provide ‘edge of your seat’ viewing experiences for the hockey community and sports fans in a year which includes the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018, where England will be pushing for a medal.



With England medalling at the European Championships and, more recently, earning bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the partnership with Toshiba is another excellent step forward for men’s hockey in the UK. Toshiba’s Partnership agreement includes exclusive branding of the England and Great Britain team’s playing shirts and training kit.



“We’re delighted to join forces with Toshiba,” says Jon Cockcroft, Commercial Director of England Hockey. “The association with such an innovative brand provides a great platform to showcase all the qualities of the men’s game. We’re looking forward to working with team Toshiba to help reach even wider audiences.”



Sales & Marketing Director for Toshiba TVs in Northern Europe, David Flintoft, adds, “This partnership is incredibly exciting, especially because it enables us to support England Hockey during such a significant year. We’re set to capture and share the team’s progress, so that fans everywhere can live and breathe the sporting action. For us, this is not only a great opportunity to introduce hockey to more TV viewers, but also to inspire the next generation of athletes.”



England Hockey Board Media release