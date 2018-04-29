Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey finals day roundup

Published on Sunday, 29 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 30
Bacchas A and Vikings A both do the double

The dominant sides in men's and women's hockey in the Isle of Man both completed doubles on finals day today.



Bacchas A beat Vikings A 3-2 in the Bridgewaters Men's Cup to add the trophy to their PwC Men's Premier Division title.

Bacchas led 2-0 at half-time through Craig Leece and Captain Jamie Brown, before Vikings came back in the second half, levelling things at 2-2 through Tom Wilson and Steve Crowe.

The match looked to be heading for flicks, but Brown scored the winner for Bacchas from a short corner in the last minute.

In the Bridgewaters Women's Cup, Premier Division champions Vikings A demolished Bacchas A.

They led 6-0 at half-time thanks to a Kim Carney hat-trick and solo strikes from Sarah Blackman, Kirsty Cooper and Zoe Crowe.

Carney hit her fourth goal in the second half, while Georgia Foxton added another to make it 8-0 at the final whistle.

The first match of the day saw Castletown B beat Saracens A 2-0 in the final of the Women's Plate.

They won thanks to a goal from the prolific Glesni Corney and an Elaine Wiseman penalty flick in the first half.

The final match was the Men's Plate, between Saracens A and Vikings C, and it went right down to the wire.

Saracens won 4-3 on flicks, with 19-year-old captain George Powell slotting home the winner in sudden death.

The match itself had finished 3-3.

Powell, John Halligan and Andy Winstanley scored for Saracens, while Lee Cowell, Ken Carney and Aaron Hynes were on target for Vikings.

Manx Radio

