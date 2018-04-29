Hockey Tasmania will be part of a national tournament thanks to a $75,000 “lifeline” from the Hodgman Government.





Increased costs worth $600,000 over four years raised fears Tasmania would be locked out of the Australian Hockey League’s new tournament format.



Minister for Sport and Recreation Jacquie Petrusma said the government’s financial assistance would “aid Hockey Tasmania to a sustainable, long-term funding model”.



"The transition comes amid an AHL re-structure, whereby the tournament will become a home and away competition to be played in October/November each year,” she said.



“After many years away, we will finally see our local stars playing for Tasmania in Tasmania. I encourage everyone to support our players and get out to the field to watch a match over the course of the season.”



Ms Petrusma said the government was “committed to working with all sporting groups to ensure their success in the state.”



