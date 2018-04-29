

Uddingston goalscorer Steven Percy – photo by Duncan Gray



League champions were crowned as Edinburgh University kept their composure with a 3-1 win at Western Wildcats to take the women`s National League 1 title by two points from Milne Craig Clydesdale Western, but in the men`s title race Bromac Kelburne were held to a 3-3 draw by Uddingston and then lost their title to Grange on goal difference in a dramatic final day of the season.





It was drama at Bothwell Castle; five yellow cards, a six goal thriller and a last minute penalty corner strike by Uddingston`s Steven Percy, the final outcome was a 3-3 draw and Kelburne had handed Grange the chance to snatch their league crown.



The champions had clawed their way back into the contest finishing the first half two down. However, with the seconds ticking away they led 3-2 and the silverware looked to be heading back to Paisley for the 14th time, but then Percy`s set piece effort went into the net off the post and all eyes were set on Edinburgh.



Already knowing the Kelburne result Grange took full advantage of the situation and beat bottom side Inverleith 5-0 to take their first title since 2002 on goal difference.



Grange were two up at the interval through penalty corner conversions by Luke Cranney and Michael McKenzie. Grange then confirmed their advantage with further strikes by James Nairn, Cammie Fraser and Callum McKenzie to take the crown on goal difference.





Photo by Andy Lovat



Edinburgh University retained the women`s National League title with a 3-1 away win at Wildcats. The foundation was laid in the first half with goals from Sophie Maunder and Amy Brodie.



Izzy Fowler added a third in the second half before Emily Cross got a consolation for the Wildcats, resulting in the fourth title in a row for the student.



The students finished two points ahead of Milne Craig Clydesdale Western who defeated Dundee Wanderers 5-1, there were two goals each for Emma McGregor and Millie Steiger while Heather Howie got the other.





Gordonians are Men’s National league 2 Champions



Meanwhile in Men’s National League 2 Aberdeen Standard Gordonians defeated Watsonians 2-1 in an exciting fast paced match watched by the largest home crowd seen at Countesswells for many years.



The result meant that both teams finished the season on 49 points, each with 16 wins, 1 draw, and 1 defeat but Gordonians won the league with a much better goal difference of 78 compared to Watsonians’ 61.



Watsonians went ahead with an open play goal in the first half however the home side backed by their large home crowd overcame that half-time deficit by scoring twice early in the second half and successfully defended several Watsonians attacks to win the match 2-1. Jack Collister and John Hamilton were the Gordonians scorers.



Scottish Hockey Union media release