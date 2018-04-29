

Beeston celebrate 2018 promotion



Beeston are guaranteed flight hockey next season as they beat Hampstead and Westminster whilst Slough secure a last minute win over Stourport.





Beeston v Hampstead and Westminster



The game was end to end but a penalty stroke for Beeston opened the scoring with Eloise Stenner slotting it away. Beeston full of confidence moved the ball superbly down the pitch on the attack for the North Divisions top scorer, Sophie Robinson to calmly strike the backboard to extend the Bees lead. Hampstead and Westminster fought back with numerous penalty corners before half time but Scottish internationalist Nicki Cochrane denied the London based team to get on the scoresheet before the whistle.



A nervy second half for Beeston as Hampstead and Westminster applied the pressure, penalty corner after penalty corner were successfully defended as Cochrane denied them a goal. Their hard work was finally reward with 10 minutes to go as Annabel Driver deflected the ball into the back of the net. Hampstead and Westminster threw everything at them but Beeston were not letting anything pass them and as the final whistle blew they celebrated knowing they will be playing top flight hockey next season!



Top scorer and player’s player of the North division, Beeston captain Sophie Robinson was delighted to be promoted into top flight hockey next season.



‘It’s been a long time coming, especially for me being at the club for 14 years. It is absolutely fantastic, we are buzzing – excuse the pun!



‘All respect to Hampstead and Westminster that second half we were on the back foot for most of it. We fought and worked hard for each other, and that has been the way for the whole of the season, we do everything as a team.’



Slough v Stourport



A last minute goal from Slough gave them the full three points from Stourport to finish 2-1. The opening goal came just before half time as Slough’s Georgina Bathurst taps in the ball to give her side the lead. Stourport came out in full force resulting in a goal from Claire Pearson tapping it home for the team. With minutes left on clock Slough’s Bathhurst slotted home her second of the game to see her side collect all three points.



After today’s win Beeston have guarantee top two spot for next season Premier division, Slough have four points and on the edge of retaining their premier status if they beat Beeston and other results go their way tomorrow. Hampstead and Westminster have single point so must beat Stourport and rely on Beeston beating Slough to have a chance to be promoted. Stourport are bottom of the table and are out of the race for promotion.



Matches start at 1.15pm at the University of Birmingham



England Hockey Board Media release