

Sevenoaks v Uni of Exeter men



University of Nottingham and Sevenoaks went into this weekend on three points however University of Exeter and Oxted caused upset securing three points apiece, making it all to play for on Sunday.





University of Nottingham v Oxted



First goal came from the students Sean Cicchi tapping in a rebound from a penalty corner, minutes later Oxted’s Robbert Schenk slotted home a penalty corner to draw level. A spectacular save on the line from Oxted captain to deny a reverse strike from Pavis on the half time whistle.



A lovely run down the left from Oxted Sam Driver to ping the ball across the goal for Chris Porter to sweep into the back of the net to give his side the lead. It was end to end but neither side could finish in the circle, final result 2-1 to secure Oxteds those all-important three points.



Sevenoaks v University of Exeter



University of Exeter took no time at all to get on the score sheet as Ed Matt drove home the opening goal. This didn’t dampen Sevenoaks who quickly pulled back an equaliser in the form of David Smith.



Exeter leaped into action in the second half drawing level with a Max Heaver strike, minutes later team mate Conor Caplan giving the student the lead. The students found their rhythm and West division’s top scorer Sam Hooper extended their lead making it 4-2. Sevenoaks pulled one back in the form of Michael Shelton but the students could not be stopped as Tom Watson slotted home a fifth as the crowd chanted on ‘green army’. Tom Stevenson makes it six goals to the students to claim 3 points and top of the table.



After today all four teams are on 3 points making it all to play for tomorrow. University of Exeter top the table on goal difference, followed by Oxted, University of Nottingham then Sevenoaks.



University of Exeter take on Oxted whilst Sevenoaks face University of Nottingham at 11am tomorrow at the University of Birmingham.



England Hockey Board Media release