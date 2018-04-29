

Surbiton women are in the final



Surbiton 3-0 Buckingham



Investec Women's Premier League title holders Surbiton booked their place in Sunday's final and kept their charge to win five consecutive titles alive.





Goals from Great Britain and England pair Giselle Ansley and Hollie Pearne-Webb and a strike from Holly Payne guided Surbiton to their victory.



Holders Surbiton began brightly and eventually took the lead from a penalty corner as Ansley stepped up and put a fierce drag-flick hard into the net giving the keeper little chance.



The pressure continued from Surbiton as they racked up a high number of circle entries but weren't able to convert these into efforts on goal as Buckingham showcased some determined defending.



Just before the half-time break Ella Jackson had to be at her best to make a smart stop and Georgie Twigg's deflected effort sailed just wide as Surbiton ended the half well on top.



After the break Surbiton continued to dominate possession but an improved Buckingham saw a more even quarter follow. The best chance of the quarter fell to Surbiton in the final minute as Ansley tested Jackson from a penalty corner but she got down quickly to make the save.



The battle between Ansley and Jackson continued in the final quarter, Ansley's hard strike was again palmed away as Surbiton continued to be frustrated by the Buckingham keeper. Surbiton kept pressing for a second goal and Hannah Martin couldn't have gone closer when her strike on the reverse flew just wide of the far post.



With five minutes remaining the second goal eventually came for Surbiton as Pearne-Webb hammered a shot hard shot from penalty corner past Jackson to all but secure the win.



Buckingham elected for a kicking back with two minutes remaining but it was Surbiton who grabbed the next goal as Payne tucked home to finish off a swift counter attack and book Surbiton's spot in the Investec Women's Premier League final.



Surbiton 3

Ansley 10 (PC), Pearne-Webb 55 (PC), Holly Payne 58 (FG)

Buckingham 0



Holcombe 2-1 East Grinstead







Two goals in the final five minutes saw Holcombe come from a goal down to beat East Grinstead and reach the Investec Women's Premier League final.



Georgie Blackwood had given East Grinstead the lead but Joanne Westwood's 55th minute strike levelled the scores before Watton won the game with a lob two minutes from time.



They will now face Surbiton in the final tomorrow which will be live streamed on the BBC Sport website.



The opening exchanges were fiercely contested and played at a fast pace as both sides showed off their skills. It was East Grinstead who had the better of the chances in the first fifteen minutes and Rose Thomas in the Holcombe goal was forced into a smart diving save from a penalty corner just before the first break.



Holcombe responded though and Great Britain and England goalkeeper Amy Tennant was called into action to make two stops incliuding one from Dirkie Chamberlain's back hand strike.



At the other end Thomas was again at her best to save from Laura Unsworth's slapped effort to keep the game goaless but a minute before the half-time break Blackwood fired East Grinstead into the lead with a low effort.



A tight third quarter followed as the sides battled hard and largely cancelled each other out, entering the final fifteen minutes with just one goal between them.



Nerves began to show from both sides with the clock running down and Holcombe began to press for an equaliser, with five minutes remaining the scores were levelled as Westwood reacted quickest to turn in from close range. They almost took the lead immediately after but Tennant made a last ditch stop on the line.



However with just two minutes remaining Holcombe turned it around. Watton was found in space and lifted the ball over Tennant into the net to complete the comeback and book their place in Sunday's final against Surbiton.



England Hockey Board Media release