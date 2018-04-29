

Surbiton Beeston



Surbiton 2-1 Beeston



Surbiton secured their place at the Men's Hockey League final after seeing off Beeston in a tight semi-final.





In a game high on quality with the best part of 15 full internationals on show, two high-class goals from Arjan Drayton-Chana and Nick Parkes proved the difference.



It was Surbiton who came closest to scoring in the first period, finding good territory in the Beeston D but being denied by an excellent double save from Simon Hujwan in the Bees' goal.



It was an intriguing game between two of the country's top teams, and Beeston forced Harry Gibson into a good save near the 20-minute mark, Sam Ward chopping an effort goalwards on the counter; Gibson standing tall to deny his fellow England international.



Right on half time it was Ward who again looked dangerous after another excellent Beeston break, and then the ball flashed across Surbiton's goal just before the half ended goalless.



Into the second half, it took less than 90 seconds for the game's first goal, the skilful Arjan Drayton-Chana firing low past Hujwan with aplomb. Soon the league's top goalscorer and player of the year Alan Forsyth was looking for a second, only to be denied by Beeston's back line.



Brilliant play from Forsyth then doubled Surbiton's advantage; the Scot showing superb control and awareness to find Nick Parkes, who turned home well from close range.



Surbiton were then denied what would have been a super third, Drayton-Chana showing brilliant skill to create a chance for Forsyth, who shot home only to be denied for an apparent back stick.



Beeston were pushing for a way back into the game, and early into the fourth quarter they forced Gibson into a crucial double save from a penalty corner. But soon they did have a foothold, Mark Gleghorne drilling home a trademark flick with eleven minutes remaining.



Beeston then pushed for a leveller, and Gibson saved again from Gleghorne to ensure it was Surbiton who progressed to the final against Hampstead & Westminster on Sunday.



Surbiton 2 (Drayton-Chana 32 (FG), Parkes 38 (FG))

Beeston 1 (Gleghorne 49 (PC))



Wimbledon 1-2 Hampstead & Westminster







Hampstead & westminster won a pulsating semi-final to make it through to the Men's Hockey League Final at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The game exploded into life in the final 20 minutes, with all three goals coming in that period, and the match ending with eight men against ten as both sides left everything on the pitch in search of the win.



As the first game of League Finals weekend, the first quarter was understandably cagey, and save for a couple of Will Calnan corners for Hampstead, both teams' defences were very much on top.



Into the second period and the game began to open up, Calnan looking the most threatening, including a superb deflection from a crash ball into the box that saw his effort cannon back off the crossbar. He then hit an excellent effort on the reverse that went narrowly over.



Soon after the start of the second half, H&W began to further impose themselves on the game and forced James Bailey into an excellent save from a corner. But with 42 minutes gone there was nothing Bailey could do to keep out Matt Guise-Brown's deflection from a flicked penalty corner.



H&W continued to look the most likely at this point, and again Bailey was called into action with a big left-handed save from yet another PC.



Wimbledon were desperate to find an equaliser, but it was H&W who doubled their advantage on 53, again from a corner as Sam French flicked home expertly, giving Bailey no chance.



Into the final five minutes, the two teams' desire to win came even more sharply into focus, with Wimbledon losing Henry Weir to a yellow card and then a couple of moments later going to a kicking back in search of a goal.



Wimbledon were then down to nine men following a yellow card for Simon Mantell, but to their huge credit found a goal with just 90 seconds left through Peter Friend.



The drama still was not finished, and with 45 seconds left Wimbledon were awarded a corner, only for the decision to be overturned. And in the ensuing seconds, Wimbledon were down to eight men after a card for Michael Hoarea, and Hampstead then lost a player to yet another card, meaning the game finished with eight against ten.



The final period in particular was a cracking advert for the Men's Hockey League, and Hampstead & Westminster certainly dug deep to earn their place in Sunday's final at 1:30pm.



Wimbledon 1 (Peter Friend 58 (FG))

Hampstead & Westminster 2 (Guise-Brown 42 (PC), French 53 (PC))



England Hockey Board Media release