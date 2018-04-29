South African Senior Womens IPT B-Section - Day 2
Durban
Results 28 April
BOR v SGN (Pool A) 3 - 1
KZNI v SACDA (Pool A) 0 - 8
NGB v KZNR (Pool A) 1 - 0
SGN v SACDB (Pool A) 1 - 0
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Northern Daisies (RSA)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|6
|2
|SACD A (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|4
|9
|6
|3
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|4
|KZN Robins (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|3
|5
|SACD B (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Border (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|7
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|15
|-14