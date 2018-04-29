South African Senior Womens IPT A-Section - Day 3
Durban
Results 28 April
WP v FS (Pool B) 2 - 3
WPP v KZNM (Pool B) 0 - 1
SG v EP (Pool B) 5 - 0
SA21G v MPU (Pool A) 5 - 0
NG v NW (Pool A) 3 - 0
KZNC v SGW (Pool A) 3 - 0
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spar KZN Raiders (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|9
|2
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|9
|3
|North West (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|6
|4
|SA U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|5
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|13
|-12
|0
|6
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12
|-12
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|1
|12
|9
|2
|Free State (RSA)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|6
|5
|7
|3
|Western Province (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|5
|7
|6
|4
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|5
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|12
|-9
|1
|6
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|-10
|0