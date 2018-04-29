LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has hired the services of Australian physical instructor Daniel Berry for national team.





According to a spokesman for the PHF on Saturday, Berry was selected on the recommendations of Roelant Oltmans – Pakistan team head coach hired recently.



Berry will be based in Abbottabad where the first phase of the national training camp for this year’s Champions Trophy is being held from April 30 to May 15.



The FIH Champions Trophy will be staged in Breda, Holland from June 23 to July 15.



Meanwhile, the PHF announced the names of the 38 probables for the Abbottabad camp.



Probables:



Imran Butt (PIA), Mazhar Abbas (NBP), Amjad Ali (SSGC), Waqar (ZTBL), Mohammad Irfan Senior (PIA), Rashid Mehmood (Navy), Mohammad Faisal Qadir (NBP), Mohammad Aleem Bilal (Wapda), Tazeem-ul-Hassan (FFCL), Ammad Shakeel Butt (NBP), Mubashar Ali (SSGC), Junaid Manzoor (NBP), Tasawar Abbas (Wapda), Mohammad Rizwan Junior (SSGC), Mohammad Rizwan Senior (Army), Mohammad Toseeq Arshad (Wapda), Ali Shan (SSGC), Mohammad Umar Bhutta (Wapda), Abu Bakar Mahmood (NBP), Shafqat Rasool (PIA), Ghazanfar Ali (ZTBL), Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana (SNGPL), Mohammad Azfar Yaqoob (SSGC), Mohammad Atiq (NBP), Mohammad Arslan Qadir (NBP), Ajaz Ahmad (Wapda), Samiullah (SNGPL), Rana Suhail Riaz (SSGC), Mohammad Irfan Junior (Wapda), Mohammad Dilber (NBP), Naveed Alam (SSGC), Asad Aziz (Navy), Mohammad Bilal Qadir (NBP), Mohammad Rizwan (SSGC), Mohammad Junaid Kamal (NBP), Khizer Akhtar (Wapda), Taimoor Malik (SSGC), Mohammad Atif Mushtaq (NBP).



The Daily Times