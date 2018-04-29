LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team failed to reach the semi-finals of the Youth Olympics Qualifiers after playing a draw against Bangladesh in Bangkok the other day.





With this result, Pakistan also lost the opportunity to compete in the 2018 Youth Olympics to be staged in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October.



On the last day of this five-a-side event, Pakistan first lost to Malaysia by a heavy margin of 1-12. Thus they needed to win against Bangladesh in the next match. However, the game ended in a 3-3 draw after Pakistan leading 3-1 conceded two goals in the final three minutes.



Top two teams of the qualifying round will reach the hockey event at the Youth Games in Buenos Aires.



The Daily Times