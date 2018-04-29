By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian boys’ hockey team created history as they qualified for the first time for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Oct 6-18.





Coach Wallace Tan’s boys edged South Korea 5-4 in a sudden-death penalty shootout after both teams failed to break the 4-4 deadlock in regulation time in the semi-final at Queen Sirikit Stadium in Bangkok yesterday.



But it was heartbreak for the Malaysian girls as they lost 4-2 to India in the semi-finals.



The finalists qualify automatically for the finals in Buenos Aires.



The boys face India in the final of the Asian Youth Olympics Games Qualifier today.



India thrashed Bangladesh 9-2 in the other semi-final.



Wallace was delighted with his players for playing their hearts out to qualify for the Youth Olympics Games.



“It’s a dream come true for us as we finally earned a place in the Games in our third attempt.



“My boys played exceptionally well and I’m proud of them.



“Although we’ve qualified for the Games, we have one more match to go and we’ll go all out to win the final. India are a strong side but I have faith in my players,” said Wallace.



In the girls’ action, India face defending champions China in the final today.



China hammered South Korea 6-0 in the semi-finals.



