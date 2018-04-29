s2h team



For the Indians who missed out last two Youth Olympic Games, there is a good news today. India's men's and women's team have qualified for the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games when they defeated their rivals in contrasting style in the Asian Youth Olympic Qualifier today in Bangkok. It was a cakewalk for the boys while the girls have to sweat a lot before eke out a majestic looking 4-2 scoreline against Malaysia.





Girls first set the stage for the boys to emulate. Playing firs semifinal under the hot sun, girls took early and kept on consolidating before winning the semis 4-2. 15 minutes later, boys started their semis and went a step ahead of girls in terms of getting goals in their kitty.



Its National Hockey Academy, Delhi, boy Shivam Anand who set the Queen Sikirit Sports Turf on fire. He accounted for first three goals that struck in the first two sessions. India led Bangladesh 3-0 after 20 minutes. The controlled game of Bangladesh crashed into smithereens in the last session, as Indian machine would pump goals in quick succession to get themselves to a comfortable 8-2 scoreline.



As the finalists of the Asian qualifiers will be given ticket for the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics, Indian boys and girls have grabbed their chance.



The Chinese women who defeated Korea 6-1, have also qualified for the Buenos Aires mela.



It was a cruelling shoot out that produced the winner in the men's other semifinal. After drawing Korea 4-4 in the regulation time, Malaysia struck five times against four by Korea in the shoot out to engage India in tomorrow's final.



Boys scorers

Minute Player Score

5 Shivam Anand 1 - 0

8 Shivam Anand 2 - 0

15 Shivam Anand 3 - 0

22 Rahul Kumar 4 - 0

22 SINGH Maninder 5 - 0

23 Rahul Kumar 6 - 0

23 Sobuj 6-1

24 Vivek Prasad 7-1

24 Shivam Anand 8-1

26 Md. Alishan 8-2

29 Sobuj 9-2



