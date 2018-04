Bangkok (THA)



Results 28 April



JPN v TPE (5th - 8th Place) 10 - 4

PAK v HKG (5th - 8th Place) 10 - 1

THA v CAM (9th - 11th Place) 9 - 0

IND v BAN (SF 1) 9 - 2

MAS v KOR (SF 2) 4 - 4 (5 - 4 SO)



India and Malaysia qualify for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires



