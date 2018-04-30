Know your state of mind







Mental health is super important. In fact, a healthy body needs a healthy mind to succeed on the sports field and off it.



This year, Varsity Sports, together with the Ithemba Foundation are reaching out to all Varsity Sports athletes, fans, supporters and basically everyone reading this page. So yes, you too.



The message is clear: be aware of your mental wellness and state of mind. Talk to somebody who could help you live a balanced life. Whether you think you need to or not – Speak Up!



Join us this year, as our Players of the Match wear bright green shorts in support of mental health. Also, share our posts on social media and use the hash-tag #SpeakUp and help us spread the word on the importance of mental health.



Know the Five Signs that may mean you are in emotional distress and need assistance:



Personality change: Not feeling like your usual self?

Feeling agitated, anxious, angry, or moody?

Are you withdrawn?

Poor self-care: Are you not caring for yourself, or behaving in a risky manner?

Feeling hopeless or overwhelmed by circumstances?



These five symptoms are the classic signs of a mood disorder. The question is: Do you recognise these signs in yourself, or a team-mate or class mate, or maybe a relative or friend? Then take action: Seek help. Depression and related mental health diseases are treatable!



For more on the five signs, visit the Ithemba Foundation. The Ithemba Foundation is a non-profit organisation with two public benefit goals: to raise awareness of depression and related mental health disorders such as anxiety as clinical, biological diseases, and to support research. Ithemba means Hope in isiXhosa.



Varsity Sports media release