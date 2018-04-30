Parklands humble Wazalendo at City Park



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Strathmore's Gilly Okumu(Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



UON stun Titans with a 1-0 defeat in women’s Super League title contest.





After finishing third last season but failing to secure a ticket to this year’s Africa Cup of Club Championships, Strathmore University Scorpions left nothing to chance as they began their 2018 Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League campaign yesterday.



The Scorpions trounced their Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) counterparts 3-0 in their opening match at City Park. Goals from Gilly Okumu, Virginia Wanyee, and Captain Yvonne Karanja gave Strathmore a perfect start to the season. Scorpions coach Meshack Senge said his charges needed a positive start to the season and avoid playing catch-up, the way they did last season.



“We had a slow start last year and it proved costly because we were always behind our opponents and sadly, we failed to finish within our target spot,” Senge said.



He added that some of his players were novices to the top tier last season, hence their inability to shine, saying they had gained exposure, especially after playing in the club championships in Ghana.



“Most of them were first-timers and lacked the confidence required to excel, but I believe they have gained exposure from the league and also the continental championships.”



Strathmore called the shots from the onset as they pushed for early goals with the trio of Okumu, Karanja, and Denise Odongo frequently threatening the JKUAT defence.



Their efforts paid off 10 minutes into play as Okumu finally breached the opponent’s territory to fire past JKUAT goalkeeper Emma Aroni.



The goal saw JKUAT tighten their defence as they sought to contain the goal-hungry Strathmore even as the first quarter ended 1-0.



The second quarter was thrilling as both sides battled relentlessly. JKUAT sought to restore parity while the Scorpions went hunting for their second goal. Wanyee finally got it right in the 44th minute and seconds later, Karanja converted a penalty corner to seal the victory.



In the women’s Super League, University of Nairobi (UON) edged Kenyatta University Titans 1-0. Catherine Agunda netted UON’s all-important goal in the 34th minute.



Parklands thrashed Wazalendo 4-1 in the men’s Premier League match.



