

Teddington O35s Women



After a day's top flight hockey at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, it was Teddington and Newcastle's over 35s women who took centre stage at the home of English hockey. Both sides gave everything in search of a goal in normal time, but goalkeepers Lindsay Brown and Amy Miller stood firm to take the game to a shoot-out.





The first three efforts were all scored by Donna Smith, Sarah Rae and Aimee Byrne, Helen Eddy later levelling to make it 2-2 and take it to sudden death; Smith scoring the decisive goal to earn glory for Teddington.



Investec Women's Over 35s T3 Final

Teddington 0-0 Newcastle

Teddington win 3-2 via a shoot-out





Barnes O35s Masters



The weekend's second Over 35s women game was a very tight affair that Barnes won by a single goal.



Neither team was able to find a way through the opposition defence in the first half, and it was Triona Doyle who scored the all-important field goal on 48 minutes.



Sanjay Thapan's team held on for victory and a late card for Vale's Catharine Johnson helped put paid to their hopes of a leveller.



Investec Women's Over 35s T2 Final

Taunton Vale 0-1 Barnes





Bretforton O45s Masters



Backed by a fantastic crowd, Bretforton's Over 45s secured their Investec T2 title.



It took until the 32nd minute for the deadlock to be broken, Julie Hall scoring a field goal right on half time.



Into the second period, Rosemary Logan and Lucy Wilkes put a further shine on the scoreline and sent their superb supporters home very happy indeed.



Investec Women's Over 45s T2 Final

Bretforton 3-0 Kingston-Upon-Hull



England Hockey Board Media release