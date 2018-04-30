

Holcombe masters 2018



Despite a late comeback from Amersham and Chalfont it wasn’t enough to beat Holcombe who claimed the 2018 O40s Tier 3 title.





Daniel Hancock opened the scoring just five minutes into the first half, this was swiftly followed by Jon Gurney to double the Kent outfitters lead. David Hobbs from Holcombe increased extended their lead early in the second half but this didn’t dampen Amersham & Chalfont.



Richard Martin began the comeback in the 52nd minute with Amersham & Chalfont’s first goal. Minutes later Duncan Ward scored to give his side a second goal, it was end to end as the Amersham brought on a kicking back but it wasn’t enough. Holcombe claimed the title.



Men’s O40 Tier 3



Holcombe 3 – 2 Amersham & Chalfont



Men’s O50 Tier 3





Timperley Men masters 2018



An end to end thriller in the Over 50s Tier 3 final as Timperley edged out Marden Russets to take home the title.



Timperley were first off the mark with Albert Marcano converting a penalty corner on the 15th minute but five minutes later Nick Burdge pulled back an equaliser. It was just before half time when Timperley regained the lead through Stuart Nicholson from a set piece.



The second half saw Murray Crosby take his side level but only minutes later Duncan Brown took the lead back scoring from a penalty corner. A second goal for Marcano to confirm Timperley the over 50s crown. Full time 4-2.



Timperley 4 – 2 Marden Russets



England Hockey Board Media release