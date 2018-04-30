

Slough women celebrate the play offs win



Slough retain their Investec Women’s Premier League status after drawing with Beeston 1-1 whilst Hampstead and Westminster beat Stourport 4-2 in an end to end thriller.





Slough v Beeston



Beeston were first on the score sheet from a great solo effort from Captain Sophie Robinson running through the Slough defence with a solid finish to make it 1-0. Slough applied the pressure forcing Beeston on the back foot then on the 23rd minute Mel Ball popped the ball round keeper Nicki Cochrane to draw her team level.



The second half neither side backed down, tired legs from Beeston but they defended well denying Slough another goal. A draw was enough for Slough to see them retain their Premier status.



Slough Captain Kat McGonigle said;



‘Securing that spot was all we were obviously looking to do today so a draw was enough for us, as long as we maintained our position we are happy. The competition stayed open till today which is the best way to be, last weekend we felt we were the stronger side but playoff games can go any way. We are just happy to get the result at the end of the day.’



Hampstead and Westminster v Stourport



Hampstead and Westminster were looking for a win and relying on Slough to lose for a chance to be promoted. Stourport’s Lorna Mackenzie gave her side an early lead converting a penalty corner but Hampstead and Westminster were straight back on the counter attack. Lauren Turner equalising from a field goal and minutes later Jessica Orrett slotting home a penalty corner to give her side the lead.



Twenty minutes left on the clock and Stourport did not give up despite being out of the race for promotion. After constant attacks on the Hampstead and Westminster defence a wonder reverse strike from Sophie Thompson drew her team level.



This didn’t stop the London side as Louise Radford took them into the lead. This was swiftly followed by a fourth goal and Turners second of the game, getting the slightest of touches in the circle after a long ball in from the half way line. Full time Hampstead and Westminster won 4-2 but due to Slough getting a point over Beeston it wasn’t enough.



Final Standings

Beeston

Slough

Hampstead and Westminster

Stourport



England Hockey Board Media release