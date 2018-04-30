

Sevenoaks men celebrate



University of Exeter and Sevenoaks will be playing in the Premier Division next season after a nail biting last day in the Men’s League Play Off matches.





University of Exeter v Oxted



The students had the first chance of the game from a penalty corner but was denied by superb Oxted save. The West side pressed on and were rewarded for their efforts as Sam Hooper converted a penalty corner to add to his tally, giving his side the lead. Oxted spurred on and pushed the Exeter defensive right up to the half time whistle.



The second half was end to end, as Oxted’s penalty corner by Ellis-Woodley went narrowly wide, as stand in keeper Mellows continually kept Oxted out. With ten minutes left on the clock Hooper got his second after a well-executed dag flick hit the roof of the net to give his side the lead. As the clock had six minutes left to Oxted put kicking back on and threw everything into it but it wasn’t enough. As the final whistle sounded the University of Exeter support invaded the pitch in celebration they secured a spot in the Premier division next season.



Captain of University of Exeter Will Carter Keall said;



‘It is a pretty special feeling, couldn’t fault the lads, we did such a good job today, glad to have two wins. Our keeper had food poising overnight and Harry stepped in and did a cracking job to keep us in it today – our man of the match!’



Sevenoaks v University of Nottingham



Both sides started the game strong however it was Sevenoaks who got on the score sheet first through Lewis Tipper lifting the ball into the roof of the net. The students quickly equalised through Bertie Mortimer slotting home a penalty corner past the keeper’s right to make it all level.



Second half Mortiner opened the attack but his strike saved by keepers. Both teams struggling to find the finish but it was Sevenoaks Michael Barber reverse strike rocketed it into the back of goal making it 2-1. Students attacked hard forcing a superb save from Potton as the students danced the ball along the base line to deny them a goal.



Both sides worked hard with 15 minutes left on the clock the students were awarded a penalty corner but Tom Samuel denied clearing it on the post. In the dying minutes University of Nottingham put on a kicking back but could not score an equaliser, final score 2-1 to Sevenoaks. This meaning the Kent outfitters retain their spot in the Premier Division.



Tim Warrington captain of Sevenoaks said;



‘We are delighted, it was very hard work and as we never make it easy for ourselves. We love a tight game. We are thrilled to have retained our spot, it has been a really hard first season for us so to come here and finally remember how to win a game it feels good.’



England Hockey Board Media release