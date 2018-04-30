

Surbiton's Georgie Twigg and Sarah Haycroft with the 2018 Investec Women's Hockey League title



Surbiton made it five Investec Women's Hockey League titles in a row with a strong 3-1 victory over a battling Holcombe side.





First half goals from Sarah Page, Hollie Pearne-Webb and Beckie Middleton ensured victory, and although Heather McEwan gave Holcombe hope after the interval, they were unable to find another breakthrough to set up a grandstand finish.



As soon as Page scored in the eighth minute, Surbiton very much controlled the game and showed their quality to take a fifth straight title at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



With Surbiton's men's team also winning earlier in the day, it capped a great afternoon for their club.



Surbiton 3 (Page 8 (FG), Pearne-Webb 10 (PC), Middleton 26 (PC))

Holcombe 1 (McEwan 35 (FG))



Surbiton started on the front foot and imposed themselves on the game from the off.



With just eight minutes gone, Beckie Middleton did very well to shape the ball into the D, and Sarah Page produced a lovely touch on the dropping ball to poke over Rose Thomas for 1-0.



And just two minutes later, Surbiton had what proved to be an unassailable lead, winning a Penalty Corner that was crashed home by the imperious Hollie Pearne-Webb. Normally known for her defensive capabilities, the Rio gold medalist this time showed her prowess in the opposition D.



Holcombe were pushing to gain a foothold in the game, but found opportunities limited, and their chances of finding momentum in the game were not helped by a couple of stoppages for injuries.



With only a few minutes of the half remaining, the reigning Champions had a third, this time Middleton the goalscorer instead of provider. Again it came from a Penalty Corner, Middleton diverting home from close range to make it 3-0 on 26 minutes.



Three goals down at the interval, Holcombe could have been forgiven if they let heads drop, but it was quite the contrary as they maintained their focus on getting back into the match. And only five minutes after the break, they capitalised on a loose pass, Heather McEwan afforded a little too much time and space as she shot home at the near post.



Holcombe were giving everything to close the gap further, but found Surbiton just too strong. With three Olympic gold-medal winning athletes and another four Commonwealth Games medalists in their ranks, Surbiton were able to control the game.



They almost added a fourth on the break; Jo Hunter among those going close, and the game came to a calm conclusion as Surbiton rightly celebrated their achievements.



England Hockey Board Media release