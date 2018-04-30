

Surbiton crowned Men's Hockey League Champions 2018



Surbiton were named Men's Hockey League Champions for the second time in two years - but were pushed every inch of the way by Hampstead & Westminster.





Hampstead came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 into the final moments of the game, only for Surbiton to go to a kicking back and score from a penalty corner, and then win 3-2 in a dramatic sudden death shoot-out.



Both sides came away from the match with great credit, Surbiton for holding onto their position as the best men's team in the land, and Hampstead for putting on a great display that received a standing ovation from the crowd at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



With the game shown live on BBC Sport, plenty of goals, a brilliant individual effort from Will Calnan, fully commited players and a crowd who more than played their part, it was an excellent advert for men's hockey in England.



Full report



Surbiton 3 (Forsyth 14 (FG), 16 (PS), Furlong 58 (PC))

Hampstead & Westminster 3 (Cargo 22 (PC), Calnan 28 (FG), Guise-Brown 42 (PC))



Hampstead & Westminster started on the front foot, putting Harry Gibson's goal under early pressure inside the first few minutes as they looked to exert themselves on the game.



Soon though Surbiton wrestled back into the pattern of play, and super skill from Zach Wallace allowed Alan Forsyth to score neatly on 14 minutes. And within two minutes Surbiton had doubled their lead, Arjan Drayton-Chana fouled inside the D; Forsyth slotting home the penalty stroke expertly.



But Hampstead were certainly not broken, and mounted a quite superb comeback.



First of all, Chris Cargo smacked home an excellent finish from a corner to reduce the deficit, And then Will Calnan scored the goal of the game, embarking on a wonderful solo run before producing an equally impressive reverse stick finish. A quite brilliant goal from the young talent, and honours even at half time.



The game was attritional, committed and passionate, and it was Hampstead who took the lead for the first time when Matt Guise-Brown scored his second goal in two days, expertly guiding home from a penalty corner.



As time ebbed away, Surbiton elected to play with a kicking back, and it proved a masterstroke as they won a corner with two minutes to go, lashed home by Gareth Furlong to take the game to a shoot-out.



It was Hampstead who took the advantage with a 2-1 lead in the shoot-out thanks to Calnan and Harry Martin, either side of a brilliant Forsyth effort. That put all the pressure on David Goodfield, who had to score to keep Surbiton in it, and he fired home to take it to sudden death.



With Surbiton now going first, Forsyth scored to put Hampstead in the spotlight, and as Harry Gibson saved from Martin, wild celebrations began.



Surbiton showed great resilience to win the match, and proved why they are Champions, while Hampstead & Westminster's performance was one they will be very proud of, so both teams come away with real credit.



England Hockey Board Media release