



Waterloo Ducks will return to the EHL next season for the first time since 2015 as they completed the Belgian regular season title with a 4-0 win over Herakles.





It was their 17th win of the campaign and put them out of reach of KHC Dragons – 6-2 winners over Royal Leopold – with Victor Charlet scoring two corners while William Ghislain also scored twice.



Speaking afterwards, coach Xavier De Greve said of the win: " I'm happy with this success and to have conquered in this way. We worked on the details all week and the efforts were rewarded.



“We have already gone into playoff mode following our match against La Gantoise. We were patient with the Herakles and we managed to unlock the situation. I am really satisfied. We raised our defensive level and the young players responded."



The WatDucks will face Leopold next weekend in their playoffs semi-final while Dragons will face Racing Club de Bruxelles.



"It is now a new championship,” De Greve added: “But we want to stay on the same wavelenght. We are really going to polish the last details in training. We are wary of these next battles because everyone can beat everyone.



“Our goal is to be crowned champion. This European ticket is a great reward for us because we had to rebuild a team in the last three years after the departure of several stars."



