Jackson to return to HGC as part of van Ass’s big plans

Published on Monday, 30 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 71
©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

Ashley Jackson will renew acquaintances with HGC and coach Paul van Ass next season with the English man linking up with the club for a second spell, moving from East Grinstead.



The midfielder was the top scorer in the Hoofdklasse back in the 2008/09 season with the Hague based club with 29 goals when the club reached the playoffs.

In total, he has 164 goals in 251 international matches for England and Great Britain and will give HGC a new penalty corner option following Tristan Algera’s switch to Rotterdam.

It is the first major statement from van Ass since his recent appointment to return to HGC where he enjoyed plenty of success including an EHL title in 2011.

Euro Hockey League media release

