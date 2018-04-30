Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Kampong assured of EHL spot with Hoofdklasse top position

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

SV Kampong withstood a late HGC onslaught to win the Hoofdklasse regular season crown and, with it, a ticket to next season’s EHL.



They eventually won out 5-4. Philip Meulenbroek, Ties Ceulemans, Bjorn Kellerman and Lars Balk had Kampong looking virtually assured of the win that they needed to top the table, leading 4-1 after 25 minutes.

Steijn van Heijningen cut the gap a little only for Robbert Kemperman to make it 5-2 with 25 minutes left but HGC summoned goals from Olivier van Tongeren and Tristan Algera to ensure a nervous finish.

It was enough to keep them two points ahead of EHL FINAL4 rivals HC Bloemendaal who produced an impressive 2-1 win against AH&BC Amsterdam. They led via Florian Fuchs and Thierry Brinkman before Klaas Vermeulen have Amsterdam some hope in the closing minutes.

Amsterdam finish in third place as a result and so will face Bloemendaal once again next weekend in the first phase of the playoffs.

Kampong will come up against HC Oranje-Rood with the Eindhoven club coming into the playoff season off the back of a 3-1 win over Tilburg, Mink van der Weerden, Teun Beins and Jelle Galema scoring the goals.

Euro Hockey League media release

