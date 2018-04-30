South African Senior Womens IPT B-Section - Day 3
Durban
Results 29 April
NGB v SACDB 6 - 0
SGN v KZNI 1 - 0
BOR v KZNR 1 - 1
NGB v SACDA 1 - 1
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Northern Daisies (RSA)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|17
|1
|16
|10
|2
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|3
|SACD A (RSA)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|7
|4
|KZN Robins (RSA)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|7
|1
|4
|5
|Border (RSA)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|4
|6
|SACD B (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|7
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|16
|-15
|0