South African Senior Womens IPT A-Section - Day 4
Durban
Results 29 April
SG v FS (Pool B) 3 - 0
WPP v EP (Pool B) 1 - 2
WP v KZNM (Pool B) 4 - 0
SA21G v SGW (Pool A) 6 - 1
NG v MPU (Pool A) 7 - 0
KZNC v NW (Pool A) 1 - 3
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|0
|15
|12
|2
|North West (RSA)
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|5
|10
|9
|3
|Spar KZN Raiders (RSA)
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|9
|4
|SA U21
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11
|7
|4
|6
|5
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|19
|-17
|0
|6
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|19
|-19
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|1
|15
|12
|2
|Western Province (RSA)
|4
|3
|0
|1
|16
|5
|11
|9
|3
|Free State (RSA)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|9
|2
|7
|4
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|13
|-8
|4
|5
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|3
|6
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|13
|-11
|0