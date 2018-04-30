Ben Somerford







Australia will play at the 2018 Youth Olympics men’s and women’s hockey tournaments after winning the Oceania qualifiers over the weekend.





Both Australian men’s and women’s sides comfortably won their tournaments which were played in Port Moresby from April 25-28 in the Hockey 5’s format.



Australia defeated Vanuatu in both gold medal matches on Saturday, with the men triumphing 16-0 and women winning 29-0.



Both sides subsequently qualified for the 2018 Youth Olympics to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 6-22.



Third-placed Solomon Islands also qualified in the men’s tournament, with three spots up for grabs.



Australia’s Benjamin White finished as top scorer with 28 goals, along with Lewis Fossey (24) and Miles Davis (22) in the men’s qualifiers.



Australia’s Courtney Schonell was the women’s top scorer with 37 goals, while Emma de Broughe (32) and Jolie Sertorio (30) weren’t far behind.



The Australian sides were coached by Ben Bishop (mens) and Tim White (womens).



Hockey Australia media release