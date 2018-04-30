By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian boys’ hockey team came close to winning the Asian Youth Olympic qualifiers final after losing 2-1 to India in a penalty shootout at the Queen Sirikit Stadium in Bangkok yesterday.





Both sides failed to break a 4-4 deadlock in regulation time.



In the shootout, Akhimullah Anuar Esook converted but captain Muhd Amirul Hamizan Azhar and Noor Firdauz failed to do so.



India’s conversions came via Rabichandra Moirangthem and Rahul Kumar.



In the match, Malaysia scored through Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (1st), Mohd Muhibuddin Moharam (15th) and Muhd Noor Firdauz Rosdi (26th, 30th).



India sounded the board through Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (12th, 20th) and skipper Vivek Prasad (14th, 18th).



Bangladesh, coached by Malaysian K. Gobinathan, edged South Korea 5-4 to take the bronze.



Coach Wallace Tan took Malaysia’s defeat in his stride.



“My boys never gave up despite trailing 4-2 in the final as they scored two goals in the dying minutes to take the game into a shootout,” said Wallace.



“It’s unfortunate that we lost. What’s important is that we finished second to qualify for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in October.”



There were cheers for the Malaysian girls as they defeated South Korea 5-3 for the bronze.



Malaysia’s five goals came from Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor (1st), Siti Zulaika Hussain (7th, 30th), Putri Nur Batrisyia Nornawawi (14th) and Elizabeth Epui Anak Martin (25th).



The Koreans replied through Um Jak-young (4th), Ji Yu-jin (11th) and Choi Seo-lee (18th).



China retained the title with a 4-1 win over India.



Coach Yahya Atan praised his girls for giving their full commitment to the tournament.



“The players from IMAS programme and sports school proved that we can beat stronger teams like Japan and South Korea,” said Yahya.



“But they need to keep improving tactically to be on par with China and India.”



The Star of Malaysia