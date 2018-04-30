s2h team







A nighmarish conceding of a goal in the last seconds of play that levelled their solitary lead did not deter India to emerge victorious in the resultant shoot out. India came out triumphant in the shoot out against Malaysia where Indian goalie Prashant Chauhan blocked a forward's attempt and then the other forward hit his quota of shot wide, leading to quiet Indian celebration. For India, everything went right with first two players finding the net in the shoot out. India thus won the Bangkok Qualifier 6-5.





Earlier, the Indian girls went down 1-4 against rampaging China in the Asian Youth Olympic Qualifier in Bangkok. India's lone goal came in the second session through the stick of Chetna when it has already conceded four goals within first four minutes of the game. India could not recover from the early shock, to end their campaign by achieving the primary goal of making it to the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics. Silver was a consolation.



Indian girls did not give any leeway for their rivals in the next two sessions, but at the same time could not pierce their citadel too. While the Chinese went straight for goals in the first session, Indian girls resorted to wing attack which worked hitherto in the campaign, but today's Chinese were a different lot. They won the edition without losing single game, while it was first defeat for India.



While their male counterparts stretched their rivals to 4-4 at the end of regulation time despite trailing twice in the first moments before piling up a respectable looking 4-2 lead in the 20th minutes. However, Malaysia struck midway in the last session and then the equalizer virtually in the last seconds. Then the shoot out came into play.



Chinese girls punched Indian citadel four times within the first four minutes, leaving Indian goalie Bichu Devi in tatters. She had to concede two goals in the same fourth minute on one-to-one situation, as the Chinese were fast, furious and purposeful.



