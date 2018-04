Bangkok (THA)



Results 29 April



HKG v TPE (7th/8th Place) 0 - 3

KOR v MAS (3rd/4th Place) 3 - 5

CHN v IND (Final) 4 - 1



Final Standings



1. China - Qualify for Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires

2. India - Qualify for Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires

3. Malaysia

4. Korea

5. Japan

6. Thailand

7. Chinese Taipei

8. Hong Kong

9. Singapore



FIH Match Centre