By BRIAN YONGA



Champions Kenya Police will be out to maintain their perfect start to the season when they tackle Parklands Tuesday in a mid-week Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Two other matches are lined up at the same venue, with the 2012 champions Nairobi Simba playing Parkroad Badgers in another men’s Premier League encounter, as Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures tackle Multimedia University in the men’s Super League.



Police have won three out of three already this season and are perched at the top of the table with nine points, three ahead of second-placed Butali Sugar Warriors, who have played a game less.



A win should see them open a six-point gap over their bitter rivals.



But the law enforcers will need to be more clinical having needed a late winner to overcome Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) 3-2 on Sunday. Police surrendered a 2-0 goal lead before international Samuel Wokila popped up to the grab the winner.



Police coach Patrick Mugambi is confident his charges can put in an improved performance as they look to extend their lead.



“We were in control against KCA but we got a bit sloppy and they pulled back. We will not be complacent against Parklands because they can punish our mistakes,” Mugambi warned.



Forward Amos Barkibir, who was Police’s top scorer last season, is expected to start having missed the first two matches due to personal reasons.



He will be supported in attack by Calvins Kanu, veteran Moses Cheplaiti and Wokila. Parklands come into match on the back of a 4-1 win over Wazalendo on Friday- their first win of the season after back-to-back defeats against Greensharks and KCAU.



Parklands coach Kul Suri hopes his charges will not be intimidated by the league champions.



“They beat us in both matches last season and are a very side. We have got to be disciplined and ensure we don’t commit any mistakes,” Suri said.



A win for Parklands will take them from their current seventh spot to fourth on the log. In the other match, Nairobi Simba will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Wazalendo.



After four games this season. Simba lie in eighth place with only a solitary win and have lost three.



Simba skipper Amit Rajput has demanded a response from his teammates after their poor showing on Sunday.



Tuesday's Fixtures (All matches at City Park Stadium)



Men’s Super League: KU Vultures v MMU- 1pm



Men’s Premier League: Parklands v Kenya Police- 3pm, Nairobi Simba v Parkroad Badgers



Daily Nation