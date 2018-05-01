



Grange snatched the Scottish regular league season title from under the nose of Bromac Kelburne on Saturday, winning the crown on goal difference.





Against struggling Uddingston, Kelburne were forced to endure drama a plenty at Bothwell Castle including five yellow cards, a six goal thriller and a last minute penalty corner strike by Uddingston`s Steven Percy.



The final outcome was a 3-3 draw and Kelburne had handed Grange the chance to snatch their league crown.



The champions had clawed their way back into the contest, finishing the first half two down. However, with the seconds ticking away they led 3-2 and the silverware looked to be heading back to Paisley for the 14th time but then Percy`s set-piece effort went into the net off the post and all eyes were set on Edinburgh.



Already knowing the Kelburne result, Grange took full advantage of the situation and beat bottom side Inverleith 5-0 to take their first title since 2002 on goal difference.



Grange were two up at the interval through penalty corner conversions by Luke Cranney and Michael McKenzie. Grange then confirmed their advantage with further strikes by James Nairn, Cammie Fraser and Callum McKenzie to take the crown on goal difference.



Euro Hockey League media release