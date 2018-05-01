South African Senior Womens IPT B-Section - Day 4
Durban
Results 30 April
BOR v KZNI 6 - 1
SACDB v KZNR 3 - 5
NGB v SGN 4 - 0
BOR v SACDA 1 - 1
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Northern Daisies (RSA)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|21
|1
|20
|13
|2
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|9
|3
|SACD A (RSA)
|5
|2
|2
|1
|15
|6
|9
|8
|4
|Border (RSA)
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|13
|-2
|8
|5
|KZN Robins (RSA)
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|10
|3
|7
|6
|SACD B (RSA)
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|12
|-7
|3
|7
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|22
|-20
|0