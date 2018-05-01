South African Senior Womens IPT A-Section - Day 5
Durban
Results 30 April
KZNM v EP (Pool B) 2 - 5
FS v WPP (Pool B) 5 - 1
MPU v SGW (Pool A) 2 - 0
NW v SA21G (Pool A) 3 - 1
SG v WP (Pool B) 0 - 0
NG v KZNC (Pool A) 2 - 0
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|5
|5
|0
|0
|17
|0
|17
|15
|2
|North West (RSA)
|5
|4
|0
|1
|18
|6
|12
|12
|3
|Spar KZN Raiders (RSA)
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|5
|5
|9
|4
|SA U21
|5
|2
|0
|3
|12
|10
|2
|6
|5
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|19
|-17
|3
|6
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|21
|-19
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1
|15
|13
|2
|Western Province (RSA)
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|11
|10
|3
|Free State (RSA)
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|10
|6
|10
|4
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|15
|-5
|7
|5
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|18
|-12
|3
|6
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|18
|-15
|0