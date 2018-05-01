Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

South African Senior Womens IPT A-Section - Day 5

Published on Tuesday, 01 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 45
Durban

Results 30 April

KZNM v EP (Pool B) 2 - 5
FS v WPP (Pool B) 5 - 1
MPU v SGW (Pool A) 2 - 0
NW v SA21G (Pool A) 3 - 1
SG v WP (Pool B) 0 - 0
NG v KZNC (Pool A) 2 - 0

Final Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Northern Blues (RSA) 5 5 0 0 17 0 17 15
2 North West (RSA) 5 4 0 1 18 6 12 12
3 Spar KZN Raiders (RSA) 5 3 0 2 10 5 5 9
4 SA U21 5 2 0 3 12 10 2 6
5 Mpumalanga (RSA) 5 1 0 4 2 19 -17 3
6 SG Witsies (RSA) 5 0 0 5 2 21 -19 0

 Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 5 4 1 0 16 1 15 13
2 Western Province (RSA) 5 3 1 1 16 5 11 10
3 Free State (RSA) 5 3 1 1 16 10 6 10
4 Eastern Province (RSA) 5 2 1 2 10 15 -5 7
5 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 5 1 0 4 6 18 -12 3
6 WP Peninsula (RSA) 5 0 0 5 3 18 -15 0

SAHA Match Centre

