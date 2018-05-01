Coach Marijne wants to transfer responsibility to team, but are players tactically mature enough?



Indervir Grewal





Hockey head coach Sjoerd Marijne has come under the scanner following India''s disappointing fourth-place finish in the CWG. File photo



From the time he took over as the men’s team coach, Sjoerd Marijne proclaimed that he would transfer responsibility to the players. Since then, the Dutchman and high performance director David John have maintained that theirs was a player-driven, coach-assisted system. But what is the player-driven system? “He has made groups and assigned leaders (senior players) to each group,” said a current India player. Are positions on the field also considered in forming the groups? “There is one leader from the forward-line, two from the midfield… There are five to six leaders and they have discussions with the other players and the coaching staff,” he added.





In his first national camp, in the run-up to the Asia Cup, Marijne had said he was focusing on understanding how the team wanted to play. Marijne has, since, said that he discussed even training schedule with the senior players. How much say do the players have? The India player confirmed that the leaders discussed with the coach, and even had a say, about what positions and roles to assign to players, match strategies and even the style of play.



However, do the Indian players have the mental acumen to take such big tactical decisions? “No,” admitted the India player. “Players here (in India) can’t make these plans, take such decisions. We need the coach to make strategies,” he added.



Major shift



Indian hockey has come a long way in the last decade. From playing unplanned, largely haphazard hockey, the Indian men’s team has shifted to playing a systematic and structured game. The groundwork to this shift was done in 2011 during Australian Michael Nobbs’ tenure. The core group was expanded by bringing in many young players. Senior players, who were handicapped by their old habits, were ignored and developing youngsters in the modern system became key, instilling in them the physical, technical and tactical characteristics needed for the fast-evolving game. John was brought in as scientific adviser.



However, it was Nobbs’ successor, Australian Terry Walsh, who was the first to bring discipline into India’s game. He improved the defensive and offensive structure. During his time, individuals rarely deviated from the pattern. The emphasis was on a passing game and building attacks with patience, while running with the ball was shunned.



“It was not that he didn’t have discussions with the players,” said the India player, who was also part of the team during Walsh’s tenure. “He was a good planner and made the tactics. He was also disciplined and a taskmaster during training,” he added.



Within a couple of months of joining, Walsh had said that the “Indian players are very careless and lack in basics”. He had said that the solution was a lot of discussion, video analysis and practice on the pitch. “In the end, repetition is the remedy. The only way you can improve a skill is by continuous repetition,” Walsh had said.



Dictatorial



Then began the reigns of the Dutchmen. In his brief stay, Paul van Ass had come to be known as a hard taskmaster. Roelant Oltmans became interim coach after the untimely departures of Walsh and van Ass. He finally took over as head coach in 2015. Oltmans, who was there with Walsh as high performance director, demanded the same discipline.



But by then, India players had been in the modern system for some years, and he could afford to give them a little more liberty. The players were improving mentally and physically, and India rose from 12th to sixth in the world rankings. However, a frustrated Oltmans found it difficult to help India rise further. Oltmans was also fired before his contract expired. One of the reasons given was that the players had accused Oltmans of becoming a little dictatorial in his working.



Change in ideology



The 44-year-old Marijne’s tenure began with a shift in ideology. The Dutchman, the youngest foreign coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, wants the “players to take the calls”, he wrote in an article for The Bridge before the Commonwealth Games



Marijne wrote that by stopping the players from making “their own decisions”, you could not expect them to grow. He said that he did not want to be someone who instructed his players from the sidelines about whether to play left or right. He wanted to give them “freedom”. Marijne’s initiative is justified. He comes from a system where decision-making is nurtured in children even before skill training starts.



But can he afford to “leave” Indian players “at their liberty”. Walsh had said that Indian players were careless because they didn’t understand “when, why and how”.



Even though India team players have become much smarter since Walsh’s reign, they are still much behind their Dutch or German or Australian counterparts. “Our players haven’t reached that level,” said the India player. “You see players such as German Moritz Fuerste. Those guys are so smart, you felt that playing with them in the Hockey India League.”



After the disappointing fourth-place finish in the CWG, the Indian team was criticised more for its disorganised and rudderless game rather than the losses. The inclusion of many new faces was one reason. However, it seemed that the team lacked planning and the players were confused. The lack of consistency in individual performances reflected in the team’s show.



Need for uniform system



“We perform well in training but when it comes to performing under pressure we falter,” Walsh had said. Marijne is also facing the same problem. In the run-up to the CWG, he said that the team needed strict enforcement of discipline. That task, Marijne wrote, was being carried out by former Australia player Chris Ciriello, who kept the “players on their toes”. Marijne also said that he always tried to recreate match situations during training.



However, the solution is not that easy, as Marijne might find out. In all the top hockey-playing nations, there is a uniform system — of training and style of play — from the grassroots to the national team level. That uniformity leads to discipline and consistency.



As India lacks a proper system, coaches at the grassroots don’t develop players’ creativity and decision-making ability, and training is not done keeping in mind the pressure of match situations. Forget about the junior level, the fact is that in India, even coaches of many departmental teams shout out instructions from the sidelines. Indian players take a longer time to mature because they learn about different modern strategies only after getting into the national camps. “We need to put in place a correct structure as soon as possible. We need a strong development program… we need to build our base from the grassroots level, we need to work with kids of 8-10 years,” Walsh had said in 2013.



Since then, the starting age in top hockey nations has gone down to 6-8 years. However, in the last five years in Indian hockey, while the national team has risen to sixth, not much has changed at the grassroots level.



“If we don’t have a strong development programme it will be difficult for us to compete with top teams of the world on a consistent basis,” Walsh had said.



