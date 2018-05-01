

Scotland v Wales – photo by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey has reached an agreement with Gordon Shepherd that he will leave his role as Head Coach of the Scotland Senior Women’s Hockey Team. Gordon’s tenure will end with immediate effect.





We are grateful to Gordon for the passion, professionalism and commitment demonstrated since his appointment in 2010.



Gordon Shepherd led Scotland women to the Commonwealth Games at Delhi in 2010, finishing in seventh place; Glasgow in 2014, finishing sixth; and most recently in Gold Coast in 2018 where Scotland finished seventh.



During his tenure Scotland women won Gold in EuroHockey Championship II in Poland in 2011, resulting in promotion to the top division of European international hockey. Scotland women retained their status amongst Europe’s elite until 2017, where they were relegated to EuroHockey Championship II.



Shepherd also led Scotland to the bronze medal at the 2011 FiH Champions Challenge in Dublin.



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance Andy Tennant said “On behalf of Scottish Hockey, and all those involved in the women’s programme, I would like to thank Shep for the passion and dedication he has brought to the role in his eight years in charge.



“His record speaks for itself, having led the team through three Commonwealth Games, four European Championships and two World League campaigns – and we would like to take this opportunity to wish him every success in the future.”



Gordon Shepherd added “It has been an honour to coach the senior women’s team over the last eight years, and I would like to thank all the management team that have worked so hard alongside me in that time, and of course the players past and present. I wish all concerned with the Senior Women’s team success in the future.”



Scottish Hockey will make an announcement in the near future on arrangements for an interim coaching team and the recruitment process for a new Head Coach for the Scotland women’s national team.



Scottish Hockey Union media release