



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following the tryout camp at the beginning of April, U.S. Women's National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell has announced the junior and senior squads for the 2018-19 seasons.





“I was very pleased to see a lot of talented young players tryout for this year’s women’s and junior national indoor squads as we start our new four year Pan American and World Cup cycle," added Kentwell. "We have selected a strong core group of experienced players and talented juniors who will continue to build on the success we had this past year. I have invited a few players back for a second look during our training weekend in May and we also have a few players who were unable to come in April who we will be evaluating.”



This past year, the Indoor USWNT had unprecedented success after winning the Indoor Pan American Cup for the first time, and qualifying for their first-ever appearance at the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup. FIH Hero Indoor World Ranked No. 20 in 2017, the young USA squad surprised a lot of teams with their skills and tactical awareness to finish a credible tenth at the Indoor World Cup. This placement booster the Indoor USWNT's ranking as they current sit at No. 12.



The Junior and Senior Indoor USWNT will have six training weekends through the summer and fall and both will travel to Europe over the New Year to compete in an international tournament which will give the players important international experience.



“As always, I am looking to build the players’ skills and ability to play under pressure, and give them international experience," continued Kentwell. "My wish is to see a couple more players take the next step to the outdoor U.S. Women's National Team in the near future."



2018-19 Junior U.S. Women's National Indoor Team

Olivia Bent-Cole (Ventnor, N.J.), Shelby Bumgarner (Pasadena, Md.), Pyper Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Ryleigh Heck (Berlin, N.J.), Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Skye Joegriner (Gaithersburg, Md.), Ashley Kim (Fredericksburg, Va.), Mia Leonhardt (Media, Pa.), Morgan McMenamin (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Evelyn Murray (Virginia Beach, Va.), Josephine Palde (Schwenksville, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Kelly Smith (Dowingtown, Pa.), Macy Szukics (Allentown, Pa.), Ally Tarantino (Miller Place, N.Y.), Maya Walker (Greenwich, Conn.)



2018-19 Senior U.S. Women's National Indoor Team

Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.), Samantha Carlino (Lewisburg, Pa.), Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.), Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Allyson Fuller (Philadelphia, Pa.), Jessica McCarthy (Havertown, Pa.), Anna Rose McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Abigail Pitcairn (Aspinwall, Pa.), Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Hannah Prince (Gorham, Maine), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.)



USFHA media release