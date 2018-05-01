Ben Somerford







Several Hockeyroos and Kookaburras were today part of the Australian Team who got the opportunity to thank the community for the overwhelming support shown during the 2018 Commonwealth Games.





Commonwealth Games Australia last week confirmed a series of TeamAUS Celebrations in capital cities, with several hockey stars involved in Monday’s event at Murray Street Mall in Perth.



Hockeyroos Emily Smith, Karri McMahon, Grace Stewart, Brooke Peris, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Stephanie Kershaw and Rachael Lynch along with Kookaburras including Jake Harvie and Jake Whetton were in attendance.



Kookaburras veteran Eddie Ockenden was part of the celebrations in his home city Hobart at Princes Wharf on Saturday.



Australian Team Chef de Mission Steve Moneghetti said the events provided Team Members with the opportunity to acknowledge the amazing support from the Australian community.



“Our team was overwhelmed by all of the support during Gold Coast 2018, from right across Australia,” he said.



“The Australian Team was able to achieve incredible success on the Gold Coast and a big part of that success is owed to the amazing home crowd support.”



TeamAUS Celebrations will be attended by locally based Team Members and a selection of gold medallists from Gold Coast 2018.



TeamAUS Celebration Details:



• Brisbane – 12noon, Friday, 27 April, Street Parade – Queens St Mall to King George Square

• Hobart – 12noon, Saturday, 28 April, Public Celebration at Princes Wharf No1

• Darwin – 12noon, Sunday, 29 April, Public Celebration at Darwin Waterfront Peninsula

• Perth – 12noon, Monday, 30 April, Public Celebration at Murray St Mall

• Adelaide – 12noon, Tuesday, 1 May, Public Celebration at Rundle Mall (Gawler Place Canopy)

• Melbourne – 12noon, Wednesday, 2 May, Public Celebration; Location TBC

• Sydney – 12noon, Thursday, 3 May, Public Celebration at First Fleet Park

• Canberra – 12 noon, Friday, 4 May, Public Celebration; Location TBC



Hockey Australia media release