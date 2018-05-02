

Sam Quek celebrates at Rio



Great Britain Rio gold medallist Sam Quek is to help co-host the 2018 England Hockey Awards Dinner in Leicester on 19 May.





Quek will help host the event alongside former Great Britain goalkeeper Simon Mason at the Athena in Leicester where members of the hockey family will come together to celebrate the great work of clubs across the country this season.



Sam will be co-hosting the event for the first time and can’t wait for the evening to celebrate everything hockey in England, she said: “I am so excited to be co-hosting this event, this is a great evening where we are celebrating the amazing work our clubs across the country have been doing over the past year.



“It is always a great night, especially for us athletes meeting the club volunteers who go above and beyond to make hockey happen in this country.



“Everyone that has been shortlisted will be celebrated for the great work they have done and I cannot wait to be a part of this special evening and celebrate with them.”



England Hockey Board Media release