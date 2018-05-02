Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Mazon

Sam Quek to co-host the England Hockey Awards Dinner

Published on Wednesday, 02 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 43
View Comments


Sam Quek celebrates at Rio

Great Britain Rio gold medallist Sam Quek is to help co-host the 2018 England Hockey Awards Dinner in Leicester on 19 May.



Quek will help host the event alongside former Great Britain goalkeeper Simon Mason at the Athena in Leicester where members of the hockey family will come together to celebrate the great work of clubs across the country this season.

Sam will be co-hosting the event for the first time and can’t wait for the evening to celebrate everything hockey in England, she said: “I am so excited to be co-hosting this event, this is a great evening where we are celebrating the amazing work our clubs across the country have been doing over the past year.

“It is always a great night, especially for us athletes meeting the club volunteers who go above and beyond to make hockey happen in this country.

“Everyone that has been shortlisted will be celebrated for the great work they have done and I cannot wait to be a part of this special evening and celebrate with them.”

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.