By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (pic) is a scoring machine and on the right track to becoming the next top national hockey striker.





The 18-year-old from Terengganu was the top scorer in the just concluded Youth Olympics Games Qualifier in Bangkok.



He scored 16 goals to help Malaysia finish runners-up to eventual champions India on Sunday to qualify for the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Oct 6-18.



Last year, Akhimullah won the top scorer award in the Malaysia Junior Hockey League (MJHL) with 17 goals to help Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt win the overall title.



He is the leading scorer with 14 goals this season and wants to help SSTMI-Thunderbolt retain the overall title.



Akhimullah, who is in the Project 2020 squad, was thrilled to bits with his efforts in Bangkok.



“It was a double joy for me as I won the top scorer award for the first time in an international tournament and also qualified for the Youth Olympics Games for the first time.



“This augurs well for my career in hockey as my dream of becoming a national forward is on the right path,” said Akhimullah.



“My mission is to continue scoring goals in domestic and international tournaments. But for now I want to help SSTMI-Thunderbolt win the double this season.



“We won the league title with a 100% record and we want to continue doing so in the knockout stage,” said Akhimullah.



SSTMI-Thunderbolt will take on Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today. SSTMI and MBPJ played to a 0-0 draw in the league.



The semi-final matches will be played on Friday and the final is slated on Sunday.



The Star of Malaysia