By BRIAN YONGA





Champions Kenya Police maintained their unbeaten start to the season after coming from behind to beat Parklands 3-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi on Tuesday.





Police trailed 1-0 at halftime thanks to Victor Mwashi’s 23rd minute field goal for the home side. However, Police improved after the break and hit back through goals from forwards Calvins Kanu, Moses Cheplaiti and defender Samuel Oungo.



In the men’s Super League, Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures also came from behind to defeat Multimedia University (MMU) 2-1 at the same venue. International Moses Ademba had fired MMU ahead after only seven minutes after finishing off Brian Aura’s penalty corner.



However, two goals in the last 15 minutes from skipper Dave Makori gave the Vultures the impressive win, leaving MMU stunned.



In the men’s National League, Gorilla overcame Thika Rovers 1-0 courtesy of a 55th minute goal from Billy Gura.



Kenya Police coach Patick Mugambi was pleased with his side’s second half fight back after a disappointing opening period.



“I think we struggled in the first half and Parklands fully exposed us to take the lead. We were able to play our game and the lads fully deserved the three points after their second half performance,” Mugambi said.



RENEWED SPIRIT



The win takes the law enforcers to 12 points after four matches, six head of second-placed Butali Sugar Warriors, who have played two games less.



Parklands remain in seventh place on three points after three loses and one win.



Parklands were the better side in the opening exchanges, winning a couple of short corners which they, however, failed to convert as Police survived. They did eventually take the lead as Mwashi’s back hand shot beat Police keeper Martin Agesa.



Police’s attack led by Amos Barkibir and Calvins Kanu was surprisingly well contained by Parklands defence led by skipper Fredrick Okeyo.



However, it was a different ball game in the second half as Police would return back stronger and with renewed spirit.



After both Kanu and Barkibir went close, the former levelled for the champions in the 51st minute after been teed up by Cheplaiti to fire past Parklands keeper Fahard Shire.



Two minutes later, Police took the lead as Kanu returned the favour to set up Cheplaiti for the simplest of finishes.



Parklands were stunned and before they were able to recover, they conceded another goal with defender Oungu blasting home from a short corner.



“We went to sleep in the second half and they punished us. It is that simple,” Parklands coach Kul Suri said.



Daily Nation