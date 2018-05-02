South African Senior Womens IPT B-Section - Day 5
Durban
Results 1 May
BOR v SACDB 5 - 0
NGB v KZNI 10 - 0
SGN v KZNR 1 - 1
SACDB v SACDA 0 - 6
Final Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Northern Daisies (RSA)
|6
|5
|1
|0
|31
|1
|30
|16
|2
|SACD A (RSA)
|6
|3
|2
|1
|21
|6
|15
|11
|3
|Border (RSA)
|6
|3
|2
|1
|16
|13
|3
|11
|4
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|10
|5
|KZN Robins (RSA)
|6
|2
|2
|2
|14
|11
|3
|8
|6
|SACD B (RSA)
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|23
|-18
|3
|7
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|6
|0
|0
|6
|2
|32
|-30
|0