The Irish hockey season reaches its climax at Grange Road, Rathfarnham, this weekend with the EY Champions Trophy, the competition that will decide both the women’s and men’s national champion for the 2017/18 season.





It features the top four from the two EY Hockey Leagues with both reigning champs in the mix once again, looking to make their mark once again in Saturday’s semi-finals, leading into Sunday’s final showdown.



On the women’s side, UCD are very much the side to beat. They won the competition last year in a shoot-out and have since gone on to win the Irish Senior Cup and the EY league with just one defeat – on the opening day to Cork Harlequins – on their record.



Indeed, under coach Miles Warren, they have lost just once in the last two seasons on the national stage. Their speed on the counter is something to behold with the ability to snap quickly from a defensive platform into all-out attack with just a couple of swift passes.



The attacking prowess of skipper Deirdre Duke, sisters Abbie and Emma Russell is backed up by a dynamic midfield of Ellen Curran, Sara Twomey and Irish captain Katie Mullan – the league’s top scorer with a healthy smattering of corner goals.



But while many outsiders focus on the offensive side, it’s the defence that has been pivotal in their run of 14 wins in succession in the league. They have let in just three times since the turn of 2018 with Clodagh Cassin superb in goal, protected by Lena Tice, Leah McGuire and the experienced Sarah Robinson.



Loreto have the task of taking them down and while the task is a big one, they are the side that has come closest to finding a way since October. They pushed UCD to a shoot-out in the Irish Senior Cup semi-final after a scoreless draw in normal time.



Just a single goal separated the sides in February in the league and it was the last time Loreto lost, embarking on an epic seven-game unbeaten run to snatch the fourth and final Champions Trophy ticket from under Railway Union’s noses.



Nicci Daly’s return from the US has provided a huge boost with her pace and trickery offering a key outlet, a perfect foil for the rising brilliance of Sarah Torrans and fellow youngsters like Christina Hamill, Mia Jennings and Siofra O’Brien.



Ali Meeke, Niamh Small and Hannah Matthews have all won national titles before, giving a strong spine to the line-up while teenager Hannah McLoughlin’s distribution and composure helps pull the strings.



The other side of the semi-final draw sees Cork Harlequins face Pegasus. The Munster side finished the season second and were, throughout the campaign, the only major challenger to UCD.



Indeed, they started off with an excellent 2-1 win on opening day over the students and remained unbeaten until January. But a few too many draws saw them lose ground and having to settle for second.



There is plenty of international talent in the side. Cliodhna Sargent – one of Ireland’s 200 club – came back into the side following pregnancy before Christmas to lend steel to their defence, freeing up Yvonne O’Byrne to tear down the flanks from the right.



Roisin Upton is one of the most accomplished midfielders while her corner drag-flicks always offer a threat. Michelle Barry has been in red-hot form up front, working with internationals Rebecca Barry and Naomi Carroll – only pipped to top scorer by Mullan on the final day of the campaign. Emma Buckley provides an excellent last line of defence.



Pegasus, meanwhile, will be looking to get one over on Quins who raided Queen’s in February to score a big 2-1 result in the league.



Pegs will hope to have Shirley McCay – Ireland’s most capped player – back available after broken fingers ruled her out of the Irish Senior Cup finals weekend. Hers and Hannah Grieve’s range of passing, usually from the left, give Taite Doherty, sisters Katie and Lucy McKee and former Irish captain Alex Speers lots to work with.



Steph Thompson and Pamela Glass are an experienced centerpiece to their defence while Michelle Harvey and Ruth Maguire are the midfield engines. Three draws in their last four games may hint toward a shoot-out.



The men’s semi-finals follow in the afternoon with a trio of Leinster sides on the card alongside Lisnagarvey. EY Hockey League champions Glenanne open up against Pembroke in the first semi-final in a classic encounter.



In landing the league, the Glens ended their eight-year wait for a national title, winning out with plenty to spare. While the final margin of success was just one point, they were odds on for the title for long periods, building a 10-point gap that was only reduced once the title was confirmed.



Indeed, their only league losses came in the last week of the campaign, falling to Monkstown and Banbridge. As such, in addition to a 5-2 Irish Senior Cup semi-final defeat to TRR, there may be a bit of concern from player-coach Joe Brennan about how they can recover their form for the finals weekend.



Nonetheless, it has been quite a return to the top table this season from being well outside the playoff places last term. A first factor has been the move from Tallaght to St Andrew’s in Booterstown to play and train on a water-based pitch.



Next has been the arrival of Iain Walker in goals who has been a revelation. With Richie Shaw returning from Australia, Shannon Boucher from the Netherlands and a general widening of their panel, they developed an uncanny ability to come from behind to win games with late goals.



Nine of their 13 wins were by a single goal, showing their skill at closing out games. In Shane O’Donoghue, they have one of the league’s outstanding players, scoring 16 times from midfield.



Against Pembroke this term, they have played out a couple of spectacular ties. The first was a 3-3 draw while Pembroke looked set to win the next only to let in two goals in the dying minutes to fall 4-3.



Pembroke do have an ace up their sleeve in Alan Sothern with 31 goals to his name this campaign while Kirk Shimmins’ battle with O’Donoghue in midfield will be a highlight.



They will miss Harry Spain’s calm assurance at the back but Irish international Keith O’Hare has stood out in his absence, stepping out of defence to excellent effect. Keeper Mark Ingram is another in fine form and will need to be on his game for a side who do tend to play very open, conceding 41 times in the league.



Pembroke qualified for the final four on the last day of the regular season with a 4-3 win over Cork C of I.



The second semi-final is a repeat of last year, one in which Three Rock beat Lisnagarvey in a shoot-out. Since then, Rovers have won six trophies including last year’s EY Champions Trophy and April’s Irish Senior Cup along with two Leinster cup titles and two indoor competitions.



Indeed, Rovers are the form team coming into the weekend with seven wins in a row in the league as they build toward this title defence, scoring the most and conceding the least in the regular season.



Daragh Walsh was recently named the club’s player of the season and he forms part of a strong midfield with Jody Hosking and Ben Walker while Olympian Mitch Darling dipping between them and the forward line. John Mullins’ arrival from Clontarf last season has been a big addition while Harry Morris has been on form.



Irish back-up keeper Jamie Carr dons the pads while Luke Madeley’s corners and solidity in the centre of defence will be key elements if they are to go back-to-back.



They meet a star-studded Lisnagarvey side who have the largest current international selection in their armoury. There is not a more formidable defensive pairing than Jonny Bell and Paul Gleghorne in operation in Irish club hockey while Neal Glassey, Matthew Nelson and Sean Murray are part of the Green Machine’s confident new breed and much of their attacks will funnel through them.



Garvey’s form, though, has been indifferent in recent times with Murray carrying a knock. They have just two wins from their last six league games – those coming against the bottom two – and bowed out of the Irish Senior Cup with a 3-0 loss on home turf to Pembroke.



If they hit form, though, they could be in line for their second EY Champions Trophy success in three seasons.



It all promises to be another epic installment of the end of season playoffs with the best in Irish club hockey on display at Grange Road, Rathfarnham.



Weekend fixtures (all at Grange Road, Rathfarnham)



Women’s EY Champions Trophy



Semi-finals (both Saturday): UCD vs Loreto, 10.30am; Cork Harlequins vs Pegasus, 12.30pm



Final (Sunday): 2:30pm



Men’s EY Champions Trophy



Semi-finals (both Saturday): Glenanne vs Pembroke, 3pm; Three Rock Rovers vs Lisnagarvey, 5pm



Final (Sunday): 5pm



Irish Hockey Association media release