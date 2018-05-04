



KUALA LUMPUR: School teacher Shahabuddin Royani (pic) turned 54 yesterday with a birthday wish on his mind.





He wants his team, SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ, to turn the tables on defending overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt in the semi-finals today.



SSTMI beat the Batu Pahat school 4-0 in the opening Division One match in March.



Shahabuddin, who has been a school teacher for the last 31 years, will retire on July 2.



“I have been the team manager of SMKDBL since 2013 and this is the first time we finished fourth in the league and also the first time we qualified for the semis.



“Reaching the semis is a big morale boost for my school and for me as I will retire in July.



“I turned 54 today (yesterday) and I hope my boys can beat the fancied SSTMI team, who have a number of talented players.



“It will be a great achievement for my school if we can reach the final.



“However, we will start as the underdogs as my team are made of kampung players and we have never beaten them since making our debut in the league in 2013,” said Shahabuddin.



He added that they don’t have star players like SSTMI, who have five players who helped Malaysia to qualify for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this October.



The SSTMI players, who featured in the Youth Olympic Games qualifier in Bangkok last week, are Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook, Syarman Mat Tee, Muhd Muhibuddin Moharam, Muhd Amirul Hamizan Azahar and Muhd Arif Syafie Ishak.



Akhimullah is the leading scorer in the league with 14 goals.



SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman said that their mission is to bag the double this season.



“We already secured the league title and we want to retain the overall title.



“We’re not taking the Batu Pahat school lightly as anything can happen in the semi-finals.



“We’ll go all out to score early to reach the final,” said Wan Roslan.



The second semi-final is between two Thunderbolt teams – Anderson and Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP.



Anderson, who finished as league runners-up, have a score to settle with the Pahang team as they lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams played to a 3-3 draw in the semi-finals last year.



The Star of Malaysia