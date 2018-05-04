by Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Cikgu Shahabudin Royani is looking for a double celebration from SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL players in the semi-finals of the TNB Cup Friday.





For, it is his birthday today (Thursday), and the 54-year-old Datuk Bentara team manager will be opting out on early retirement from the teaching profession in June.



However, he has made a tall order, as his charges face League champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thudnerbolts in the last four.



The other semi-finals will be between Anderson Thunderbolts and Pahang's AHP-SSP Thunderbolts.



Datuk Bentara Luar, from Batu Pahat, beat Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts 2-1 in the quarter-finals -- to deny a Thunderbolts monopoly in the semifinals.



"I know it will not be an easy match as we face mighty SSTMI tomorrow (Friday). But I know my players will give their best for an upset, and even if they do not win, I expect them to fight like champions till the very end.



"That is all I am asking from them as a birthday as well as a retirement gift," said Shahabudin.



It's because of dedicated teachers like Shahabudin, that hockey in the country is the most respectable team sport.



Datuk Bentara started as a Division Two outfit in 2013, and gained promotion to Division One in 2016 when they finished second behind Nur Insafi.



With funding from Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Datuk Bentara ended eighth in 2016, sixth in 2017 but were knocked out of the quarter-finals by SSTMI Thunderbolts with a 5-0 hammering.



"This is the second time we will be playing in the knock-out TNB Cup, and our first semi-finals appearance. Coincidentally we were also paired against SSTMI in the quarter-finals last season.



"This year, we lost to them 4-0 in the League, but that score is no excuse to play badly in the semis," said Shahabudin.



While it will be uphill for Datuk Bentara, Anderson Thunderbolts and AHP-SSP Thunderbolts will be a clsoely contested encounter.



FRIDAY: Semi-finals: Anderson Thunderbolts v AHP-SSP Thunderbolts (National Stadium, 4pm), SSTMI Thunderbolts v SMKDBL-UNIKL-PHJ (National Stadium, 6.30pm).



