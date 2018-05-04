Portrane produced a blistering start last Saturday en route to a 9-2 win over Weston in a Division 1/2 playoff, earning their place in the top tier in Leinster, Ireland for the first time since 1998.





With their centenary in 2019, it marks a great way for the club to continue its rejuvenation, continuing their rise back up from Division Four since the opening of their fine pitch in Donabate.



They finished sixth in Leinster league division two but were awarded a playoff at Sutton Park against Weston, the last place finishers in Division One, for a chance at playing in the higher league next term.



And the Fingal side scored three times in the first three minutes with Chris Neville, Colin Neville and Imran Khan on the mark before Peter Conway got the fourth in the 10th minute with a typically powerful shot.



Weston pulled one back but it was a brief reprieve as Colin Neville added a fifth before half-time, 5-1. Chris Neville and Mukhtar Ahmed stretched the lead out further before Khan got his second before Colin Neville completed his hat trick in the closing stages after Weston had got another back.



