The Spanish top four was confirmed on Tuesday night following the derby draw between Atletic Terrassa and CD Terrassa, meaning the former cannot now reach the semis.





There was an outside chance that they could overhaul Club Egara before the night if a series of results fell their way.



Egara had lost to Polo on Sunday 3-1 with goals in the last five minutes from Nano Ortiz and Alex Casasayas sending the game out of reach. The win has Polo six points clear at the top of the table and one points from their last two games will give them the Spanish regular season title and an EHL ticket.



Club de Campo went second on their own with two goals from Gonzalo Lasso earning a 2-0 win over Madrid rivals SPV Complutense.



Junior FC drew 2-2 at RS Tenis, a result that was enough to put them into the playoff places and ensured an extended season.



It left the fourth and final place down to either Egara or Atletic if the latter could grab a win in their Tuesday game. CD Terrassa started better, taking the lead in the 28th minute via Marc Mirallas but Atletic turned things around via star men Roc Oliva and Marc Salles.



But CD Terrassa produced a wave of late attacks and eventually got a scrappy equaliser in the last minute from Jaume Ventayol.



